Frigid Saturday Morning - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Frigid Saturday Morning

Posted: Updated:

It’s a tale of two halves this weekend! Some Saturday sun will warm us up nicely today, but clouds and rain are on tap to wrap up the weekend.

After yet another frigid morning across Green Country, we’ll see a nice warm-up as the brunt of this week’s Arctic air continues to shove further to our northeast. Mostly sunny skies look to usher our afternoon highs back into the mid to upper 40s in northeast Oklahoma and the 50s across southeast Oklahoma!

Clouds will be on the increase later in the day, a sign of that quickly-approaching Sunday storm system. Skies will turn overcast by early Sunday morning, and increasing southeast winds will make for a somewhat windy Sunday morning as you head off to church.

Areas of drizzle look to develop during the morning hours of Sunday, with rain gradually becoming more widespread during the afternoon and evening hours. A few embedded storms with some rumbles of thunder aren’t totally out of the question! It looks quite soggy, chilly, and raw with highs only in the mid 40s Sunday, with the steadiest rains from mid-afternoon into the evening Sunday before rain gradually shifts east Sunday night.

We’re in for a bigger warming trend to start next week! Some nagging clouds may keep our afternoon temperatures in the 40s on Monday, but increasing south winds will push us into the 50s on Tuesday, and we may see our first 60 degree day in quite some time by Wednesday!

But, that big warm-up comes ahead of another very strong cold front that will barrel in on Thursday with plummeting temperatures. Teens and 20s may be making a return by the end of next week behind that front, so enjoy the warm-up early next week while we have it!

Keep our free News On 6 weather app handy and we’ll keep you updated on-air and online with the latest on Sunday’s rain chances and when you’ll need the umbrella!

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.