Frigid Saturday Morning

It’s a tale of two halves this weekend! Some Saturday sun will warm us up nicely today, but clouds and rain are on tap to wrap up the weekend.



After yet another frigid morning across Green Country, we’ll see a nice warm-up as the brunt of this week’s Arctic air continues to shove further to our northeast. Mostly sunny skies look to usher our afternoon highs back into the mid to upper 40s in northeast Oklahoma and the 50s across southeast Oklahoma!



Clouds will be on the increase later in the day, a sign of that quickly-approaching Sunday storm system. Skies will turn overcast by early Sunday morning, and increasing southeast winds will make for a somewhat windy Sunday morning as you head off to church.



Areas of drizzle look to develop during the morning hours of Sunday, with rain gradually becoming more widespread during the afternoon and evening hours. A few embedded storms with some rumbles of thunder aren’t totally out of the question! It looks quite soggy, chilly, and raw with highs only in the mid 40s Sunday, with the steadiest rains from mid-afternoon into the evening Sunday before rain gradually shifts east Sunday night.



We’re in for a bigger warming trend to start next week! Some nagging clouds may keep our afternoon temperatures in the 40s on Monday, but increasing south winds will push us into the 50s on Tuesday, and we may see our first 60 degree day in quite some time by Wednesday!



But, that big warm-up comes ahead of another very strong cold front that will barrel in on Thursday with plummeting temperatures. Teens and 20s may be making a return by the end of next week behind that front, so enjoy the warm-up early next week while we have it!



Keep our free News On 6 weather app handy and we’ll keep you updated on-air and online with the latest on Sunday’s rain chances and when you’ll need the umbrella!