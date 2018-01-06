Man Arrested After Wagoner County High Speed Chase - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Arrested After Wagoner County High Speed Chase

Posted: Updated:
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A man is in jail after leading troopers on a high-speed chase.

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said around 7 p.m. Friday night, a deputy noticed a dark-colored car driving too fast near 81st Street South and Highway 51.

The deputy on patrol said the suspect nearly hit the patrol car.

Deputies said the suspect ran several roadblocks and eventually drove to the city of Coweta.

They said he then got out and started running on foot.

Mark Fisher was eventually caught and booked into jail on several charges including felony eluding and reckless driving.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.