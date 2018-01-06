Man Arrested After Wagoner County High Speed Chase

A man is in jail after leading troopers on a high-speed chase.

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said around 7 p.m. Friday night, a deputy noticed a dark-colored car driving too fast near 81st Street South and Highway 51.

The deputy on patrol said the suspect nearly hit the patrol car.

Deputies said the suspect ran several roadblocks and eventually drove to the city of Coweta.

They said he then got out and started running on foot.

Mark Fisher was eventually caught and booked into jail on several charges including felony eluding and reckless driving.