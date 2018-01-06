OKC Doctor, Pilot Still Missing

An Oklahoma doctor is still missing.

Bill Kinsinger and his plane disappeared over the Gulf Coast on Wednesday.



Right now, the coast guard is using his flight path to help find him.



They say he vanished nearly 19,000 feet in the air and was last seen near Cancun.



Aviation experts say the aircraft he was in typically has a parachute and other safety systems.



Doctor Kinsinger was on his way to pick up a dog in Texas to bring him back to a foster family in Oklahoma.