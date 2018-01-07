Tulsa, Turley Firefighters Battle Early Morning Blaze

Tulsa and Turley firefighters battled a house fire early Sunday morning on East 61st Street North near Highway 75.

Firefighters say the house was completely engulfed in flames when they got there.

They say no one was home at the time.

Fire crews say it took about 15 to 20 minutes to extinguish the fire but a downed power line gave them a little trouble.

"You just have to work around them,” said one firefighter. “When the power lines are down, you take precautions to not get in ‘em and watch where you're, watch where you're walking."

Firefighters aren't sure yet what caused the fire and say they'll get a better look at it in the daylight.