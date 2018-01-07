Tulsa, Turley Firefighters Battle Early Morning Blaze

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon says he regrets explosive comments he made about Donald Trump Jr. and a 2016 meeting between Trump campaign officials and several Russian nationals, walking back his assertion in a new book that the meeting was "treasonous."More >>
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon says he regrets explosive comments he made about Donald Trump Jr. and a 2016 meeting between Trump campaign officials and several Russian nationals, walking back his assertion in a new book that the meeting was "treasonous."More >>
Japanese air bag maker Takata is recalling an additional 3.3 million faulty air bag inflators as it expands the largest automotive recall in U.S. history.More >>
Japanese air bag maker Takata is recalling an additional 3.3 million faulty air bag inflators as it expands the largest automotive recall in U.S. history.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!