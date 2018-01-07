Light Rain Ahead - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Light Rain Ahead

Posted: Updated:

Grab the umbrella! A chilly and eventually soggy Sunday is on tap for Green Country.

Rain will initially remain light across our area with primarily areas of drizzle or very light showers through the mid-morning hours. A gusty southeast wind will keep quite a chill in the air, though that breeze will steadily decrease this afternoon with highs generally in the upper 40s under overcast skies.

Steadier rains will become more widespread starting late this morning but especially picking up this afternoon, making for a very wet second half of the day. Some occasional moderate to heavy downpours are possible during the afternoon and early evening, and even a rumble of thunder could occur! Average rain amounts around a half-inch are expected, with some higher totals possible particularly east of Tulsa.

Rain will gradually diminish from northwest to southeast during the late evening hours and into tonight as a north breeze returns. Overnight lows should settle around the freezing mark heading into Monday morning. Some lingering clouds on Monday could keep our temperatures from warming too significantly, but we should see enough sunshine to push our highs back into the upper 40s Monday afternoon.

A nice moderating trend will kick in during the middle of the week as very gusty south winds return. Highs look to surge into the lower to mid 50s on Tuesday, and likely into the lower 60s on Wednesday! That mild weather comes out ahead of our next powerful cold front.

That cold front looks to surge into Green Country on Thursday, with temperatures likely falling during the day from the 40s and 50s Thursday morning to the 30s by the evening hours with strong north winds. A slight chance of precipitation remains with this front, but the sharp change in temperatures will be the main story with 20s and low 30s returning by the end of next week!

Keep our free News On 6 weather app handy to keep track of live radar as showers move across Green Country today. We’ll keep you advised!

