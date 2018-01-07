OSBI investigating fatal shooting involving Oklahoma deputy

SHAWNEE, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal shooting involving a Pottawatomie County sheriff's deputy.

The OSBI says the shooting occurred Saturday night after deputies received a report about a man attacking family members inside a residence west of Shawnee. A deputy who responded encountered a man matching a description of the suspect walking along a road carrying a baseball bat.

The OSBI says the man began swinging the bat at the deputy, and the deputy fired his weapon. The wounded man was transported to a Shawnee hospital, where he later died.

The names of the man and the deputy involved in the shooting have not been released. The OSBI says it is preparing a detailed report for the district attorney, who will determine if it was justified.

