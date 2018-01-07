Oklahoma man burned in fire set at estranged wife's house - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma man burned in fire set at estranged wife's house

Posted: Updated:

INOLA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities in Rogers County say a 31-year-old man suffered extensive burns after he allegedly set fire to his estranged wife's house.

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton says the incident occurred about 2 p.m. Saturday after the woman returned home and found a man under her porch with a machete. Sgt. Logan Eller says the couple is in the process of getting a divorce and she had a protective order against the man. The names of the man and woman were not made public.

Deputies who were called to the scene instructed the man to leave the home and smoke began billowing from inside the house. Walton says authorities believe the man started the fire.

Walton says deputies managed to rescue the man, who was hospitalized with burns and smoke inhalation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.