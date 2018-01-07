Tulsa Man Seen Using Stolen Credit Card, TPD Says

TPD's Financial Crimes Unit needs your help identifying a person of interest.

The person was seen using a stolen credit card in the area of 71st Street and Hwy 169, says TPD.

If you can identify him, please contact Det. Sgt. Ali Maurer at 918-596-9209 or amaurer@cityoftulsa.org.

You can always remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers at 918-596-COPS.