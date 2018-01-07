Horse Found Dead Terrifies Wagoner Co. Woman

A Wagoner County woman says someone shot and killed her horse and she's afraid whoever did it is targeting her.

So, she's packing up and moving.

Glenda Cook lives in rural Wagoner County and said only a handful of people know where she lives.

That's why she believes this was a personal attack.

For the last few years, Wagoner County has been home for Glenda Cook and her animals.

She has 15 horses, but right now most of them are in another state, where she plans to move.

"We just need to find who did this," said Cook.

She said she woke up one morning and went outside to start on her chores.

That's when she noticed her one-year-old horse lying down near a tree.

"I just knew instantly that she was dead," Cook said.

Cook believes someone shot her horse in the back of the head at point-blank range.

"Well I just called her 'Little Skippy,' because her mom is 'Skippy'," Cook said.

She thinks it could be someone she knows.

"Somebody knew well enough to know exactly where the horses were to walk up here on the property," she said.

Wagoner County deputies are investigating and strangers are stepping in to help.

$7,000 in reward money has been raised for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Cook said she not only fears for her life, but for the safety of others.

"I'm terrified. I'm terrified," she said, "the next person that they have a grudge against, it could be a person the next time."

So, she's packing up and starting over somewhere new.

"It is hard to leave. But, I want to stay alive," Cook said.

If you have any information about what happened, call the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office.