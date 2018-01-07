Turner Turnpike To Close Temporarily Sunday Night

The Turner Turnpike will be closing temporarily Sunday night.

Starting Sunday night, crews will reroute westbound traffic between Sapulpa and Kellyville to replace bridge beams.

That starts at 11 p.m.

That means the Turner Turnpike will be closed temporarily overnight.

The closure will last until 5 Monday morning.

The bridge beams are part of a construction project to expand the Turner Turnpike to six lanes.

And if you will be driving in the area, be sure to use caution, and be aware of construction crews.

A heads up to drivers as you head out the door Monday.

The Gilcrease Expressway ramp will be closing.



It's part of a bridge project at the I-44 and I-244 western split.



All lanes of 38th West Avenue will be closed under I-44 until further notice.



The ramp will close Monday morning at 9.

A detour route will be available.