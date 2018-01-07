Turner Turnpike To Close Temporarily Sunday Night - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Turner Turnpike To Close Temporarily Sunday Night

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Turner Turnpike will be closing temporarily Sunday night.

Starting Sunday night, crews will reroute westbound traffic between Sapulpa and Kellyville to replace bridge beams.

That starts at 11 p.m.

That means the Turner Turnpike will be closed temporarily overnight.

The closure will last until 5 Monday morning.

The bridge beams are part of a construction project to expand the Turner Turnpike to six lanes.

And if you will be driving in the area, be sure to use caution, and be aware of construction crews.

A heads up to drivers as you head out the door Monday.

The Gilcrease Expressway ramp will be closing.
   
It's part of a bridge project at the I-44 and I-244 western split.
   
All lanes of 38th West Avenue will be closed under I-44 until further notice.
   
The ramp will close Monday morning at 9.

A detour route will be available.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.