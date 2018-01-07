Tulsa Church Continues Decades Old Tradition On Arkansas River

Churches across Tulsa gathered Sunday for a special ceremony along the Arkansas River.

People gathered to bless the river as well as pray for the city, elected officials, and those serving in the military.

One of the highlights of the event was a cross-shaped ice sculpture being thrown into the river.

"As Christ goes in the water it sanctifies the waters such as when we go to our own baptisms that's where salvation begins to take place," said Father George Eber with St. Antony Orthodox Christian Church

St. Antony Orthodox Christian Church has been holding this event in Tulsa for nearly 30 years.