Krebs Woman Found Safe After Silver Alert

By Cole Poland, News9.com
KREBS, Okla. -

Krebs Police Department issued a Silver Alert today for 68-year-old white female Dwyla Roe.

Authorities say Roe was last seen at the Choctaw Casino in McAlester around 6 p.m. Saturday night, January 6.

Neither a photo nor description was provided to media. Roe's car, however is described as a black 2011 Chrysler 200, Oklahoma tag FCU485.

Anybody who may have seen Roe is asked to contact Krebs Police at 918-423-2421.

UPDATE: Roe was found safe.

