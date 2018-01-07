Tahlequah Students To Return To Class After Flooding

Students in Tahlequah will return to class Monday.

Superintendent Lisa Presley canceled school district-wide last week after a pipe broke inside Heritage Elementary School.

Presley said on Wednesday there was about an inch of water in one hallway and 10 classrooms.

Before students could return, the carpets had to be dried out and cleaned.

The damage was not extensive.