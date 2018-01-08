Ohio to require fencing after sandbag hits car, kills man

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

Astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, has died. He was 87.

The Supreme Court hears argument Monday in the long-running dispute between Florida and neighboring Georgia over the flow of water in the Apalachicola river that feeds Apalachicola Bay and the nearby Gulf of Mexico.

The deep freeze that followed a massive East Coast snowstorm should begin to lessen as temperatures inch up and climb past freezing next week.

At championship game, Trump can expect Southern hospitality of city he disparaged as 'falling apart'.

State governments are considering lawsuits and tax structure changes in response to the federal overhaul.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is planning to require fencing at some overpass construction sites after a Michigan man was killed by a sandbag thrown through a car windshield.

Pot purveyors are shrugging off the long-term effects of the DOJ's announcement it would no longer adopt a "hands-off" approach to states that have legalized marijuana.

California's legal pot market is being ushered in with a sprawling, untested system to transport cannabis buds and products.

By JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is planning to require fencing at some overpass construction sites after a Michigan man was killed when a sandbag was tossed onto an interstate and smashed through a car windshield.

The department is drafting a new rule that would require temporary fencing when workers remove permanent barriers at overpasses that are being rebuilt.

The change comes after 22-year-old Marquise Byrd, of Warren, Michigan, died on Dec. 22, three days after a car he was riding in was struck by a sandbag tossed from an overpass onto Interstate 75 in Toledo.

Authorities have charged four teenagers with throwing the sandbag and other objects at cars.

The bridge where the sandbag was dropped had fencing, but much of it was removed for a reconstruction project.

The new rule will require temporary fencing during work on overpasses that already have fencing and during projects to add permanent fencing to overpasses, said Matt Bruning, a spokesman for the state transportation department.

"There shouldn't be any period of time where there isn't any fencing," he said.

A year ago, the state agreed to increase the number of highway overpasses with fencing. Plans called for adding permanent fencing to about 160 overpasses over five years at an estimated cost of just under $1 million per year, Bruning said.

Ohio agreed to add the fencing at the urging of a man whose wife suffered brain damage when teenagers dropped a rock from an interstate overpass onto their car in central Pennsylvania in July 2014. The four teenagers were sentenced to prison in the case.

The teens in Ohio who are charged with murder and vehicular vandalism in the Michigan man's death were in court last Thursday after earlier entering pleas of denial to the charges.

Lillian Diallo, an attorney for the victim's family, told The Blade that Byrd had a 2-year-old son and was planning to propose to his girlfriend.

She said the teenagers should have been home instead of out late on the night the sandbag was dropped onto the interstate.

"You dropped a 30-pound sandbag over an overpass," Diallo said. "Where is your conscience? Where is your morality? How could you do that to another human being?"

