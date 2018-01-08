New Jersey to bid farewell to former governor Brendan Byrne

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize

The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

Trump blasts Bannon over book, says ex-aide 'lost his mind'

Trump blasts Bannon over book, says ex-aide 'lost his mind'

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

Trump blasts Bannon over book, says ex-aide 'lost his mind'

Trump blasts Bannon over book, says ex-aide 'lost his mind'

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

Trump barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter

Trump barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

Suspect in deadly 911 hoax has history of making phony calls

Suspect in deadly 911 hoax has history of making phony calls

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

Trump moves to vastly expand offshore drilling off US coasts

Trump moves to vastly expand offshore drilling off US coasts

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

Astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, has died. He was 87.

Astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, has died. He was 87.

The Supreme Court hears argument Monday in the long-running dispute between Florida and neighboring Georgia over the flow of water in the Apalachicola river that feeds Apalachicola Bay and the nearby Gulf of Mexico.

The Supreme Court hears argument Monday in the long-running dispute between Florida and neighboring Georgia over the flow of water in the Apalachicola river that feeds Apalachicola Bay and the nearby Gulf of Mexico.

The deep freeze that followed a massive East Coast snowstorm should begin to lessen as temperatures inch up and climb past freezing next week.

The deep freeze that followed a massive East Coast snowstorm should begin to lessen as temperatures inch up and climb past freezing next week.

At championship game, Trump can expect Southern hospitality of city he disparaged as 'falling apart'.

At championship game, Trump can expect Southern hospitality of city he disparaged as 'falling apart'.

'Falling apart?' Trump's insults not forgotten in Atlanta

'Falling apart?' Trump's insults not forgotten in Atlanta

State governments are considering lawsuits and tax structure changes in response to the federal overhaul.

State governments are considering lawsuits and tax structure changes in response to the federal overhaul.

States exploring tax changes in response to federal overhaul

States exploring tax changes in response to federal overhaul

1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $570 million jackpot, a day after another lone ticket nabs $450 million Mega Millions grand prize.

1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $570 million jackpot, a day after another lone ticket nabs $450 million Mega Millions grand prize.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is planning to require fencing at some overpass construction sites after a Michigan man was killed by a sandbag thrown through a car windshield.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is planning to require fencing at some overpass construction sites after a Michigan man was killed by a sandbag thrown through a car windshield.

Dunkin' Donuts is paring back its food and drink offerings.

Dunkin' Donuts is paring back its food and drink offerings.

Pot purveyors are shrugging off the long-term effects of the DOJ's announcement it would no longer adopt a "hands-off" approach to states that have legalized marijuana.

Pot purveyors are shrugging off the long-term effects of the DOJ's announcement it would no longer adopt a "hands-off" approach to states that have legalized marijuana.

Pot industry frets, then shrugs off Sessions' new policy

Pot industry frets, then shrugs off Sessions' new policy

California's legal pot market is being ushered in with a sprawling, untested system to transport cannabis buds and products.

California's legal pot market is being ushered in with a sprawling, untested system to transport cannabis buds and products.

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File). FILE – In this April 22, 2014, file photo, former New Jersey Gov. Brendan Byrne waves as the audience sings him "Happy Birthday" and his wife Ruthi Zinn Byrne applauds, to mark his 90th birthday during the annual "Congressi...

(AP Photo/MJ Schear, File). FILE – In this Dec. 14, 2007, file photo, former New Jersey Gov. Brendan Byrne smiles during a panel discussion about education funding in Princeton, N.J. Byrne, a Democrat who served as New Jersey governor from 1974 to 1982...

(AP Photo/MJ Schear, File). FILE – In this Dec. 14, 2007, file photo, former New Jersey Gov. Brendan Byrne speaks during a panel discussion about education funding in Princeton, N.J. Byrne, a Democrat who served as New Jersey governor from 1974 to 1982...

(AP Photo/Charles Bennett, File). FILE – In this April 16, 1977, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Brendan Byrne, right, sits beside President Jimmy Carter, center, during a meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C. Byrne, a Democrat who served as New J...

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz, File). FILE – In this Feb. 26, 2013, file photo, former New Jersey Gov. Brendan Byrne, center, shakes hands with New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, left, as Byrne's wife Ruthi Zinn Byrne, second from left, and former New Jersey Gov...

MILLBURN, N.J. (AP) - New Jerseyans will bid farewell to a former governor who mobsters said was too ethical to be bribed and who authorized the law permitting gambling in Atlantic City.

A memorial service for Brendan Byrne will be held Monday at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn. The two-term Democrat died Thursday at a home in Livingston. He was 93.

Republican Gov. Chris Christie is scheduled to deliver the eulogy. Every former living governor of New Jersey is expected to attend.

Byrne built his reputation as a crusading prosecutor and held numerous governmental positions during more than 30 years of public service.

He won his first term as governor in 1973.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.