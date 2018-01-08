Wrong Way Mayes County Crash Sends Two To The Hospital

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two people were injured Sunday evening in a wrong way head on crash in Mayes County.

Troopers said the crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Highway 20 almost two miles east of Pryor .

The driver of a 1997 Ford Ranger, Brandon Hart, 21, of Hulbert along with the driver of a 2004 Ford Mustang, Tony Sneed, 39, of Salina were both taken to a Tulsa hospital following the crash.

The OHP report states Hart's truck was headed east in the westbound lanes of the highway when he struck the westbound Mustang.

In their report, the OHP says neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.