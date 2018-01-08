Southeast Kansas Tourist Attraction 'Big Brutus', Seeks Historic - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Southeast Kansas Tourist Attraction 'Big Brutus', Seeks Historic Designation

By: Associated Press
WEST MINERAL, Kansas -

Preservationists and volunteers are working to get a giant electric shovel in southeast Kansas that weighs 5,500 tons on the National Registry of Historic Places.

The Joplin Globe reports that volunteers managed to get the orange-and-black shovel, called Big Brutus, on the Register of Historic Kansas Places in November. The board of directors of Big Brutus Inc. will be notified about the national nomination either this month or next.

Big Brutus was built in less than a year by Bucyrus-Erie for the Pittsburg & Midway Coal Mining Co. It stands at 160 feet tall and operated from 1963 to 1974 in the once booming mining town of West Mineral.

Volunteers say the landmark now attracts more than 30,000 visitors per year.

The machine will have access to certain tax credits and federal grants for rehabilitation if approved for the National Register.

