Broken Pipe Floods Montgomery County Courthouse - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Broken Pipe Floods Montgomery County Courthouse

Posted: Updated:
Montgomery County Chronicle Montgomery County Chronicle
Montgomery County Chronicle Montgomery County Chronicle
INDEPENDENCE, Kansas -

A broken pipe on the fourth floor has led to flooding at the Montgomery County courthouse in Independence.

Photos of the damage were taken by Andy Taylor of the Montgomery County Chronicle and posted on the newspaper's Facebook page

A waterline apparently ruptured sometime Friday night. 

The maintenance director discovered water cascading down steps Saturday morning. Taylor says the flooding caused extensive damage bringing down ceiling tiles, hitting computers and other office equipment. 

Damage is estimated at $100,000 or more. 

He says hard copy records that dated back to 1869 may have been destroyed as they were stored on the fourth floor.
 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.