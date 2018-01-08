Tulsa Highway Bridge Project To Cause Detours, Delays

Parts of the Inner Dispersal Loop in downtown Tulsa are closed for a bridge rehab project so drivers should be ready for detours and delays on the way into work.

The northbound Highway 75/eastbound BA Expressway off-ramp to northbound 75 is closed.

You'll want to use eastbound I-244 on the west and north legs of the IDL as a detour. The Cincinnati bridge is closed over Highway 75 and BA Expressway. Also closed are the two left lanes of westbound Highways 64/51 at the southeast corner of the IDL.

The ramps are closed until further notice.