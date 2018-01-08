Libyan navy rescues 272 migrants from stranded boats

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for more

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

Oprah Winfrey's moving speech at the Golden Globes has some fans and fellow celebrities urging her to run for president.

The Supreme Court hears argument Monday in the long-running dispute between Florida and neighboring Georgia over the flow of water in the Apalachicola river that feeds Apalachicola Bay and the nearby Gulf of Mexico.

The Fire Department of New York says it's at the scene of a fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

Astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, has died. He was 87.

Authorities in Washington say a Pierce County Sheriff's deputy has died from gunshot injuries sustained while responding to a home invasion.

California's legal pot market is being ushered in with a sprawling, untested system to transport cannabis buds and products.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it will investigate the water pipe break that added to the weather-related delays at Kennedy Airport and will "hold all responsible parties accountable.".

At championship game, Trump can expect Southern hospitality of city he disparaged as 'falling apart'.

State governments are considering lawsuits and tax structure changes in response to the federal overhaul.

By RAMI MUSA

Associated Press

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) - Libya's navy says it has rescued 272 migrants whose vessels were stranded in the Mediterranean Sea as they tried to reach southern Europe.

A navy statement late Sunday said the migrants were on two vessels. The engine of one vessel sank into the sea while the engine of the other broke down.

It says the migrants included 53 women and 57 children. The bodies of two female migrants were found on one of the vessels. It added that the survivors were taken to a port in Tripoli, the Libyan capital.

Libya has been plagued by lawlessness and militia rule since a 2011 uprising toppled and killed dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The chaos has allowed the North African nation to become a major transit point for migrants seeking to reach Europe.

