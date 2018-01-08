Icy Conditions Close Tulsa County's Avery Drive

Tulsa County's Avery Drive is closed between Sand Springs and Chandler Park because of ice on the roadway.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says that ice caused at three accidents, including one which resulted in a minor injury.

Troopers say the three accidents involved a car, a truck and a Jeep, who's drivers were going too fast at a curve and went off the road into the ditch. The OHP says the driver of the car had some cuts and bruises, but will be OK.

Troopers say the county has brought out salt and sand trucks to treat this stretch of Avery Drive.

Berryhill firefighters who were also called to the scene say it's important for drivers to take it easy on this stretch of road.