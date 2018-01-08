Oprah for President? Twitter fans make the case

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

Suspect in deadly 911 hoax has history of making phony calls

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

Trump moves to vastly expand offshore drilling off US coasts

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for more

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

This week in odd news: Chickens saved and falling iguanas

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $559.7M million jackpot, a day after another lone ticket nabs $450 million Mega Millions grand prize

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

NN California's water managers are saying it's too early _ yet _ for fears that the state is sliding back into its historic five-year drought.

California: Hardly any snow but not in drought again, yet

Oprah Winfrey's moving speech at the Golden Globes has some fans and fellow celebrities urging her to run for president.

The Fire Department of New York says it's at the scene of a fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

An Associated Press analysis found more than a dozen firearms sold by police in Washington since 2010 later became evidence in new police investigations.

Guns sold by police end up with drug dealers, in gang houses

Hurricanes, wildfires, flooding and tornadoes push the US to its highest bill ever for weather disasters last year: $306 billion.

Authorities in Washington say a Pierce County Sheriff's deputy has died from gunshot injuries sustained while responding to a home invasion.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it will investigate the water pipe break that added to the weather-related delays at Kennedy Airport and will "hold all responsible parties accountable.".

Agency says it will hold 'parties accountable' for JFK flood

At championship game, Trump can expect Southern hospitality of city he disparaged as 'falling apart'.

'Falling apart?' Trump's insults not forgotten in Atlanta

State governments are considering lawsuits and tax structure changes in response to the federal overhaul.

States exploring tax changes in response to federal overhaul

Four New York City men and the fraternity they belonged to face sentencing in the death of a 19-year-old pledge during a 2013 hazing ritual in Pennsylvania.

(Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP). This image released by NBC shows Oprah Winfrey accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Oprah Winfrey's moving speech at the Golden Globes has some fans and fellow celebrities calling for her presidential run.

The actress accepted the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award at Sunday's ceremony, and it didn't take long for Twitter to start lighting up with the hashtag #Oprah2020.

Comedian Sarah Silverman tweeted "Oprah/Michelle 2020." Leslie Odom, Jr., who played Aaron Burr in the Broadway musical "Hamilton" tweeted "She's running. A new day is on the way."

Winfrey's longtime partner Stedman Graham tells the Los Angeles Times "It's up to the people" whether she will be president, adding "she would absolutely do it."

Winfrey brought the typically rowdy crowd to silence and tears with her speech.

She spoke of seeing Sidney Poitier win an Academy Award when she was a girl, and weaved it into the #MeToo movement.

