Small Fire At NYC Trump Tower - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Small Fire At NYC Trump Tower

Posted: Updated:
CBS News CBS News
NEW YORK -

The Fire Department of New York says it's at the scene of a fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan. The department says it was called around 7 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire on the top floor.

Aerial views showed firefighters on the roof, with smoke billowing from one corner of the high-rise.  People posted video and images to social media, showing smoke rising from the building.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The building houses luxury apartments and businesses.  The FDNY said the fire was under control shortly after 8 a.m. 

They report the fire was in an electrical box on the roof.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.