Small Fire At NYC Trump Tower

The Fire Department of New York says it's at the scene of a fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan. The department says it was called around 7 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire on the top floor.

Aerial views showed firefighters on the roof, with smoke billowing from one corner of the high-rise. People posted video and images to social media, showing smoke rising from the building.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The building houses luxury apartments and businesses. The FDNY said the fire was under control shortly after 8 a.m.

They report the fire was in an electrical box on the roof.