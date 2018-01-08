3 injured in NY Trump Tower heating system fire

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for more

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

NN California's water managers are saying it's too early _ yet _ for fears that the state is sliding back into its historic five-year drought.

California: Hardly any snow but not in drought again, yet

Oprah Winfrey's moving speech at the Golden Globes has some fans and fellow celebrities urging her to run for president.

The Fire Department of New York says it's at the scene of a fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

An Associated Press analysis found more than a dozen firearms sold by police in Washington since 2010 later became evidence in new police investigations.

Guns sold by police end up with drug dealers, in gang houses

Hurricanes, wildfires, flooding and tornadoes push the US to its highest bill ever for weather disasters last year: $306 billion.

Authorities in Washington say a Pierce County Sheriff's deputy has died from gunshot injuries sustained while responding to a home invasion.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it will investigate the water pipe break that added to the weather-related delays at Kennedy Airport and will "hold all responsible parties accountable.".

Agency says it will hold 'parties accountable' for JFK flood

At championship game, Trump can expect Southern hospitality of city he disparaged as 'falling apart'.

State governments are considering lawsuits and tax structure changes in response to the federal overhaul.

Four New York City men and the fraternity they belonged to face sentencing in the death of a 19-year-old pledge during a 2013 hazing ritual in Pennsylvania.

NEW YORK (AP) - A fire in Trump Tower's heating and air conditioning system injured three people and caused smoke to billow from the roof, the Fire Department of New York said Monday.

The fire started around 7 a.m. at the Manhattan building that contains President Donald Trump's home and business offices.

Two civilians and a firefighter were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the department said. It took about an hour to put out the fire.

The president was at the White House when fire engines with flashing emergency lights clogged the streets around his Fifth Avenue luxury building during the morning rush-hour.

"There was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower," the president's son Eric wrote on Twitter. "The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job. The men and women of the #FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise!"

The Republican president announced his candidacy in 2015 at Trump Tower, his home for more than 30 years.

