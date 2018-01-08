3 injured in NY Trump Tower heating system fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

3 injured in NY Trump Tower heating system fire

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) - A fire in Trump Tower's heating and air conditioning system injured three people and caused smoke to billow from the roof, the Fire Department of New York said Monday.

The fire started around 7 a.m. at the Manhattan building that contains President Donald Trump's home and business offices.

Two civilians and a firefighter were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the department said. It took about an hour to put out the fire.

The president was at the White House when fire engines with flashing emergency lights clogged the streets around his Fifth Avenue luxury building during the morning rush-hour.

"There was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower," the president's son Eric wrote on Twitter. "The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job. The men and women of the #FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise!"

The Republican president announced his candidacy in 2015 at Trump Tower, his home for more than 30 years.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.