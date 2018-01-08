Justin Timberlake Coming To Tulsa's BOK Center

Justin Timberlake is coming to Tulsa's BOK Center on May 5th, 2018.

His concert is the sixth show announced for BOK’s “10 for 10” concert series in 2018, a planned celebration that will feature ten artists commemorating the arena’s tenth anniversary.

Tickets go on sale for Timberlake's concert is January 29th and will be available on BOK's website, or by calling 1-866-7-BOKCTR.

