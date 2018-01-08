Suspect apprehended in killing of Washington state deputy

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for more

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

An Associated Press analysis found more than a dozen firearms sold by police in Washington since 2010 later became evidence in new police investigations.

A look at guns sold by police that ended up at crime scenes

Storms are bringing rare rain to California and increasing the risk of mudslides in fire-ravaged communities.

A judge in Las Vegas has decided to dismiss criminal charges against a Nevada rancher and his sons accused of leading an armed uprising against federal authorities in 2014.

An independent energy agency has rejected a bid by the Trump administration to bolster coal-fired and nuclear power plants.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it will investigate the water pipe break that added to the weather-related delays at Kennedy Airport and will "hold all responsible parties accountable.".

JFK airport tries to catch up, vows to probe weekend of woes

State governments are considering lawsuits and tax structure changes in response to the federal overhaul.

Oprah Winfrey's moving speech at the Golden Globes has some fans and fellow celebrities urging her to run for president.

'Bomb cyclone' is a real weather term but it's not quite as explosive as it sounds.

Two new studies show global warming is making oceans sicker, depleting them of oxygen and harming coral reefs.

NN California's water managers are saying it's too early _ yet _ for fears that the state is sliding back into its historic five-year drought.

California: Hardly any snow but not in drought again, yet

FREDERICKSON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in Washington state have arrested a man believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting of a sheriff's deputy.

Pierce County Deputy Daniel McCartney, a 34-year-old Navy veteran and married father to three young boys, was shot during a foot chase late Sunday as he responded to a home invasion near the small community of Frederickson, 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of Tacoma, said sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer.

One suspect in his mid-30s was found dead at the scene, and another got away, authorities said. On Monday, Troyer said 32-year-old Frank William Pawul had been taken into custody in the Shelton area on unrelated felony warrants.

A state trooper in the area spotted Pawul, who gave a false name when approached, Troyer said. Once authorities learned his real name, Troyer said he was taken to jail on the warrants and further investigation tied him to the shooting. Two weapons also were found at the scene, Troyer said.

Police had closed off roads in the area and conducted a manhunt among industrial sites as well as wooded areas.

The suspect was expected to appear in court Tuesday on a first-degree murder charge, Troyer said.

Pierce County Jail officials said Monday night that Pawul did not yet have an attorney.

The deceased suspect's name hasn't been released.

"There's a sadness that will be felt and should be felt in the community," said Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor. "He is a young deputy who signed up to watch over other people. He had an ethic in his heart for doing something for other people."

McCartney was hired at the sheriff's department in 2014 after stints with police departments in the small Washington state cities of Aberdeen and Hoquiam.

After the shooting, McCartney was taken to a Tacoma hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His family members and dozens of law enforcement officers gathered at the hospital to say goodbye, The News Tribune newspaper reported .

More than a dozen officers and deputies saluted as McCartney's body was carried from the hospital in a flag-draped coffin and loaded into a van.

A memorial fund was set up to benefit his wife and children.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.