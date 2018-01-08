West Tulsa Highway Project Causing Road Closures

A west Tulsa construction project that will transform part of Tulsa in the years to come is underway this week.

For now, drivers should be aware of construction at the Interstate 44/244 split where it meets the Gilcrease Expressway in west Tulsa.

The Gilcrease Expressway ramp is closing Monday morning. Another road, 38th West Avenue, will close where it runs under the expressway.

This is one of the projects that will transform access to the industrial area.

A turnpike extension will run along the west side of Tulsa and complete the loop. City leaders say it will provide the opportunity for additional economic development in west Tulsa.

