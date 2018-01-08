'Partners In Education' Changes Hands To TPS

A big change is just ahead for one of Tulsa's most important education partnerships.

The group "partners in education" is changing hands.

The group started in Tulsa as part of the Chamber of Commerce but now is being taken over by the Foundation for Tulsa Public Schools.

Partners in Education is the group that for 30 years matched businesses with schools to provide everything from reading tutors to cupcakes for school events to paying for things for the schools, like extra playground equipment and classroom supplies.

It has been by all accounts successful - and run by the Chamber of Commerce, but now it's coming in underneath the foundation for Tulsa Public Schools.

The foundation hopes to build on the program.