Cliven Bundy emerges free, defiant after Nevada case tossed

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for more

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

An Associated Press analysis found more than a dozen firearms sold by police in Washington since 2010 later became evidence in new police investigations.

A look at guns sold by police that ended up at crime scenes

Storms are bringing rare rain to California and increasing the risk of mudslides in fire-ravaged communities.

A judge in Las Vegas has decided to dismiss criminal charges against a Nevada rancher and his sons accused of leading an armed uprising against federal authorities in 2014.

An independent energy agency has rejected a bid by the Trump administration to bolster coal-fired and nuclear power plants.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it will investigate the water pipe break that added to the weather-related delays at Kennedy Airport and will "hold all responsible parties accountable.".

JFK airport tries to catch up, vows to probe weekend of woes

State governments are considering lawsuits and tax structure changes in response to the federal overhaul.

Oprah Winfrey's moving speech at the Golden Globes has some fans and fellow celebrities urging her to run for president.

'Bomb cyclone' is a real weather term but it's not quite as explosive as it sounds.

Two new studies show global warming is making oceans sicker, depleting them of oxygen and harming coral reefs.

NN California's water managers are saying it's too early _ yet _ for fears that the state is sliding back into its historic five-year drought.

California: Hardly any snow but not in drought again, yet

(John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2014, file photo, flanked by armed supporters, rancher Cliven Bundy speaks at a protest camp near Bunkerville, Nev. A U.S. judge who declared a mistrial two weeks ago could o...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). File - In this Dec. 20, 2017, file photo from left, Ammon Bundy, Ryan Payne, Jeanette Finicum, widow of Robert "LaVoy" Finicum, Ryan Bundy, Angela Bundy, wife of Ryan Bundy and Jamie Bundy, daughter of Ryan Bundy, walk out...

(Multnomah County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This undated combination of file photos provided by the Multnomah County, Ore., Sheriff's Office shows, from left, Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy and his sons Ammon Bundy and Ryan Bundy and co-defen...

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Nevada rancher accused of leading an armed standoff that stopped federal agents from rounding up his cattle in 2014 walked out of a courthouse in Las Vegas a free and defiant man Monday, declaring that his fight against U.S. authority is not over.

Cliven Bundy emerged to supporters' cheers, while environmental and conservation advocates worried that the dismissal of his charges would bolster "violent and racist anti-government" followers who aim to erode established parks, wildlife refuges and other public lands controlled by U.S. officials.

"We're not done with this," the 71-year-old Bundy declared in his first minutes of freedom since his arrest in February 2016.

The family patriarch and states' rights figure said he had been held as a political prisoner for 700 days and promised that if U.S. Bureau of Land Management agents come again to seize his cattle over unpaid grazing fees, they will encounter "the very same thing as last time."

"The whole world is looking at us," he said. "'Why is America acting like this? Why are we allowing the federal government, these bureaucracies, to have armies?' That's a big question the whole world wants to know."

The stunning collapse of the federal criminal case against Cliven Bundy and his sons Ryan and Ammon marked a new low for government lawyers whose work is now under review by the Trump administration. Prosecutors have faced several losses in Oregon and Nevada arising from armed Bundy standoffs over federal control of vast stretches of land in the U.S. West.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions launched an investigation into the Nevada case last month after Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro declared a mistrial. On Monday, she dismissed outright all 15 counts against Bundy, his sons and Montana militia leader Ryan Payne.

"The court finds that the universal sense of justice has been violated," Navarro said as audible gasps and sobs erupted in a court gallery crammed with Bundy supporters.

It comes after prosecutors failed to gain full convictions in two trials against six other defendants who acknowledged carrying assault-style weapons during the April 2014 confrontation outside Bunkerville, 80 miles (129 kilometers) northeast of Las Vegas.

Jurors in Portland, Oregon, also acquitted Ryan and Ammon Bundy more than a year ago of taking over a federal wildlife refuge in early 2016 and calling for the U.S. government to turn over public land to local control.

The judge ended the latest case by ripping government prosecutors, led by First Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre, for "intentional abdication of ... responsibility," ''flagrant misconduct" and "substantial prejudice."

Navarro found "deliberate attempts to mislead and distort the truth" and blamed FBI agents for "reckless disregard" of requirements to turn over evidence relating to government snipers and cameras that monitored the Bundy homestead.

The defense also should have been given records of government threat assessments that concluded the Bundys would probably protest but not become violent if agents enforcing court orders began rounding up their cattle, the judge said.

Navarro set a Feb. 26 trial date for four defendants still awaiting trial, including two more Bundy sons, Mel and David.

Nevada's newly appointed acting U.S. attorney, Dayle Elieson, released a one-sentence statement saying she will make a determination about whether to challenge the ruling before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Ian Bartrum, a University of Nevada, Las Vegas, law professor who has written about the Bundy case and federal land policy, called the complete dismissal a "pretty incredible result" for the family and its followers.

"In some ways, it vindicates what they're claiming," Bartrum said of people who believe federal agents and prosecutors overreached to indict 19 people on charges that included conspiracy, assault and threats against federal agents.

"Not only did they not go to prison, but they drew attention to their political cause - rethinking land management policy in the West," Bartrum said.

Kieran Suckling, an official with the Center for Biological Diversity, which fought for decades to protect endangered desert tortoises on rangeland where Bundy cows graze, called the prospect of a wider audience for the states' rights figure cause for concern.

"Federal prosecutors clearly bungled this case and let the Bundys get away with breaking the law," Suckling said. "The Bundys rallied a militia to mount an armed insurrection against the government. The failure of this case will only embolden this violent and racist anti-government movement that wants to take over our public lands."

