Rain unleashes risk of mudslides in fire-ravaged California

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for more

President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for more

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

An Associated Press analysis found more than a dozen firearms sold by police in Washington since 2010 later became evidence in new police investigations.

An Associated Press analysis found more than a dozen firearms sold by police in Washington since 2010 later became evidence in new police investigations.

A look at guns sold by police that ended up at crime scenes

A look at guns sold by police that ended up at crime scenes

Storms are bringing rare rain to California and increasing the risk of mudslides in fire-ravaged communities.

Storms are bringing rare rain to California and increasing the risk of mudslides in fire-ravaged communities.

A judge in Las Vegas has decided to dismiss criminal charges against a Nevada rancher and his sons accused of leading an armed uprising against federal authorities in 2014.

A judge in Las Vegas has decided to dismiss criminal charges against a Nevada rancher and his sons accused of leading an armed uprising against federal authorities in 2014.

An independent energy agency has rejected a bid by the Trump administration to bolster coal-fired and nuclear power plants.

An independent energy agency has rejected a bid by the Trump administration to bolster coal-fired and nuclear power plants.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it will investigate the water pipe break that added to the weather-related delays at Kennedy Airport and will "hold all responsible parties accountable.".

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it will investigate the water pipe break that added to the weather-related delays at Kennedy Airport and will "hold all responsible parties accountable.".

JFK airport tries to catch up, vows to probe weekend of woes

JFK airport tries to catch up, vows to probe weekend of woes

State governments are considering lawsuits and tax structure changes in response to the federal overhaul.

State governments are considering lawsuits and tax structure changes in response to the federal overhaul.

Oprah Winfrey's moving speech at the Golden Globes has some fans and fellow celebrities urging her to run for president.

Oprah Winfrey's moving speech at the Golden Globes has some fans and fellow celebrities urging her to run for president.

'Bomb cyclone' is a real weather term but it's not quite as explosive as it sounds.

'Bomb cyclone' is a real weather term but it's not quite as explosive as it sounds.

Two new studies show global warming is making oceans sicker, depleting them of oxygen and harming coral reefs.

Two new studies show global warming is making oceans sicker, depleting them of oxygen and harming coral reefs.

NN California's water managers are saying it's too early _ yet _ for fears that the state is sliding back into its historic five-year drought.

NN California's water managers are saying it's too early _ yet _ for fears that the state is sliding back into its historic five-year drought.

California: Hardly any snow but not in drought again, yet

California: Hardly any snow but not in drought again, yet

By ERIC RISBERG and OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) - Storms brought rain to California on Monday and increased the risk of mudslides in fire-ravaged communities, driving property owners to stack sandbags in devastated northern wine country areas and leading authorities to order evacuations for Southern California neighborhoods below hillsides burned by the state's largest wildfire in history.

Forecasters issued a flash flood watch for parts for Sonoma and Mendocino counties north of San Francisco, warning that heavy rainfall could trigger mudslides in areas devastated by October wildfires. More than an inch had fallen by Monday night in Santa Rosa, the city that suffered the biggest losses in the fires.

The blazes leveled entire neighborhoods, killing 44 people and destroying more than 8,900 homes and other buildings.

"City crews are actively driving around looking for signs of any flooding, mudslides, things of that nature. They are making sure water is flowing, making sure debris clogging storm drains or gutters is cleared up," said Santa Rosa Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal, who encouraged residents near burned areas to have evacuation plans in case they need to flee.

"The fire damaged a significant amount of trees and although a lot of the trees have been cut down and removed, there are still a lot of trees that could be a concern," he said.

A yearslong drought eased in California last spring, but Northern California had a dry start to winter and hardly any measurable rain fell in the south over the past six months. The extremely dry conditions and high winds last year led to some of the most destructive blazes on both ends of the state.

Now, the storm coming in from the Gulf of Alaska could dump up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain on Northern California areas still recovering from fires before clearing up by Tuesday evening, National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Anderson said.

"Everything is soaking into the ground at this time, but if it gets very heavy, it could trigger a flash flood warning," Anderson said.

In Southern California, more than 20,000 people were evacuated from neighborhoods beneath hillsides laid bare by the state's largest wildfire and other recent blazes amid fears of flash floods and debris flows.

Robert Lewin, director of the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management, urged residents in parts of Summerland, Carpinteria and Montecito to leave by midday. Parts of Ojai in Ventura County were also under evacuation orders.

The hillside communities were evacuated last month as the massive Thomas fire raged. Evacuations also include homes near other burn areas dating to 2016.

"Creeks that normally would be dry would turn into raging rivers of mud and debris and large rocks and trees," Lewin said. "These can be quite damaging. They'll destroy roads, they'll take out homes."

In the foothills above seaside Carpinteria, about 220 students and 60 faculty members were riding out the storm at the college preparatory Cate School instead of evacuating as they did before, when the fire incinerated surrounding vegetation.

"We're on a mesa in the foothills and we have two drainages on either side of us," Headmaster Benjamin D. Williams IV said.

Williams expected those canyons would fill with runoff but decided the school's campus would be safe after discussions with county officials. Access could be a problem, he said, but the school has plenty of food and supplies.

"We see worst case a couple of days," he said. "We certainly have enough to satisfy everyone for the remainder of this week."

In the foothills just northeast of Los Angeles, residents placed sandbags outside houses that survived a December fire that scorched more than 24 square (62 square kilometers) miles, destroyed 60 homes and damaged 55 others.

The weather service also issued a winter weather advisory for portions of the Sierra Nevada above 7,000 feet (2,134 meters), forecasting about 4 to 7 inches (10 to 18 centimeters) of snow and up to 1 to 2 feet (30 to 61 centimeters) on higher peaks Tuesday. It said travelers should prepare for difficult travel conditions, including gusty winds, low visibility and snow-covered roads.

___

Rodriguez reported from San Francisco. Associated Press writers Christopher Weber and John Antczak in Los Angeles also contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.