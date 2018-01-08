Tulsa's Renaissance Brewing Company To Open - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa's Renaissance Brewing Company To Open

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The latest brewery in Tulsa is opening to the public this week. 

Renaissance Brewing Company near 11th and Lewis opens Thursday.

Owner Glen Hall says the project is six years in the making.

After buying the property, they had to tear down some run-down buildings. 

For the last 18 months of construction, they've been brewing at a different location. 

Hall says each of the brewers opening in Tulsa bring something special to the table.

"We are a neighborhood brewery, so we expect a lot of walkup from our neighbors," he said. "I think that's where things are going now at a small micro scale."

Renaissance hopes to have all four of its beers in cans and available at Tulsa bars and restaurants by the Summer.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.