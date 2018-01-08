Tulsa's Renaissance Brewing Company To Open

The latest brewery in Tulsa is opening to the public this week.

Renaissance Brewing Company near 11th and Lewis opens Thursday.

Owner Glen Hall says the project is six years in the making.

After buying the property, they had to tear down some run-down buildings.

For the last 18 months of construction, they've been brewing at a different location.

Hall says each of the brewers opening in Tulsa bring something special to the table.

"We are a neighborhood brewery, so we expect a lot of walkup from our neighbors," he said. "I think that's where things are going now at a small micro scale."

Renaissance hopes to have all four of its beers in cans and available at Tulsa bars and restaurants by the Summer.