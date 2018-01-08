Coast Guard Ends Search For Missing OKC Doctor, Plane

The Coast Guard is ending its search for missing pilot 55-year-old Dr. Bill Kinsinger and his plane.

Dr. Kinsinger left Wiley Post Airport en route to Georgetown, Texas as part of a Pilot N Paws rescue missing, but never made it.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the pilot continued on course and on radar looked to be heading into the Gulf Of Mexico.

The Coast Guard says aircrews from Texas, Florida, North Carolina and Alabama searched near 17,500 miles for approximately 79 hours.

“Ending a search is a difficult decision that we put the upmost thought and consideration into,” said Capt. David Cooper, chief of incident management, Eighth Coast Guard District. “Dr. Kinsinger was a well loved man and our hearts go out to everyone impacted during this tragic time.”

