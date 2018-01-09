2 killed as mud engulfs California burn areas

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for more

President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for more

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internet

President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internet

The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.

The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.

1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama

1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

NN California's water managers are saying it's too early _ yet _ for fears that the state is sliding back into its historic five-year drought.

NN California's water managers are saying it's too early _ yet _ for fears that the state is sliding back into its historic five-year drought.

California: Hardly any snow but not in drought again, yet

California: Hardly any snow but not in drought again, yet

Oprah Winfrey's moving speech at the Golden Globes has some fans and fellow celebrities urging her to run for president.

Oprah Winfrey's moving speech at the Golden Globes has some fans and fellow celebrities urging her to run for president.

An Associated Press analysis found more than a dozen firearms sold by police in Washington since 2010 later became evidence in new police investigations.

An Associated Press analysis found more than a dozen firearms sold by police in Washington since 2010 later became evidence in new police investigations.

A look at guns sold by police that ended up at crime scenes

A look at guns sold by police that ended up at crime scenes

The Republican speaker of Kentucky's House of Representatives has resigned his leadership position more than two months after acknowledging he secretly settled a sexual harassment claim and paid to keep it quiet.

The Republican speaker of Kentucky's House of Representatives has resigned his leadership position more than two months after acknowledging he secretly settled a sexual harassment claim and paid to keep it quiet.

The same Californians who had to flee from huge wildfires in recent months now have to deal with hard rains that bring another type of danger.

The same Californians who had to flee from huge wildfires in recent months now have to deal with hard rains that bring another type of danger.

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio has announced that he plans to run for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Jeff Flake.

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio has announced that he plans to run for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Jeff Flake.

The New York City police officers' union has filed a lawsuit saying the public release of body camera footage without a court order violates a privacy law.

The New York City police officers' union has filed a lawsuit saying the public release of body camera footage without a court order violates a privacy law.

Oprah Winfrey's best friend, Gayle King, is downplaying any suggestion that Winfrey could run for president.

Oprah Winfrey's best friend, Gayle King, is downplaying any suggestion that Winfrey could run for president.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to deliver his final state of the state address.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to deliver his final state of the state address.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). A fire truck drives through the wildfire damaged Coffey Park neighborhood as rain water pools where a home once stood, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Santa Rosa, Calif. Storms brought rain to California on Monday and increased the ri...

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). Rain water pools where a Fountaingrove neighborhood home once stood Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Santa Rosa, Calif. Storms brought rain to California on Monday and increased the risk of mudslides in fire-ravaged communities in deva...

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). A fireman checks on a clogged storm drain in the wildfire damaged Coffey Park neighborhood, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Santa Rosa, Calif. Storms brought rain to California on Monday and increased the risk of mudslides in fire-rav...

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). A woman walks in the rain at a vista point with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, near Sausalito, Calif. Storms brought rain to California on Monday and increased the risk of mudslides in fire-ravag...

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Two people were killed and homes were swept from their foundations as mud and debris from wildfire-scarred hillsides flowed through neighborhoods and onto a key Southern California highway Tuesday during a powerful winter storm that dropped record rain across the state.

The bodies were found buried during rescue operations in the foothill enclave of Montecito northwest of Los Angeles, Santa Barbara County Fire Department Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Several houses were destroyed and residents were unaccounted for in neighborhoods hard to access because of downed trees and power lines, he said. Helicopters were being used even during the downpours because of blocked roads.

"We're performing multiple rescues. There will be more," Zaniboni said, adding that some of those brought to safety were buried in mud. There was a backlog of dozens of callers requesting help. Thousands were without power.

Crews worked to clear debris from roads across greater Los Angeles, including a key stretch of U.S. 101 that was brought to a standstill along the border of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Evacuation orders were issued Monday as forecasters predicted mudslides in foothill areas where the state's largest-ever fire raged last month.

The first significant storm of the season walloped much of the state with damaging winds and thunderstorms. Record-breaking rain fell on the San Francisco Bay region before the system largely passed overnight, leaving diminishing showers there before dawn Tuesday. Stormy weather continued to the east in the Central Valley and Sierra Nevada.

Downtown San Francisco had a record 3.15 inches (8 centimeters) of rain on Monday, smashing the old mark of 2.36 inches (6 centimeters) set in 1872 and making it the city's 16th wettest day since 1849, the National Weather Service said.

To the south, a staggering 9.6 inches (24 centimeters) of rain fell on Mining Ridge on the Big Sur coast. Highway 1, still not recovered from last winter's damaging rains, suffered new blockages.

Forecasters issued flash flood warnings and predicted that the cold front with powerful winds could bring higher rain totals to downtown Los Angeles than recorded over the past 10 months. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for about 700 homes in former burn areas of Los Angeles County.

A winter weather advisory was in place for mountain areas, where officials warned motorists to prepare for difficult travel conditions, including gusty winds, low visibility and snow-covered roads

A yearslong drought eased in the state last spring, but Northern California had a dry start to winter and hardly any measurable rain fell in the south over the past six months. The extremely dry conditions and high winds last year led to some of the most destructive blazes on both ends of the state.

___

Associated Press writers Andrew Dalton and John Antczak in Los Angeles, Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco, and Eric Risberg in Santa Rosa contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.