ONG Trailer, Equipment Stolen In Claremore

Claremore Police want your help identifying the person they say stole a trailer earlier this month carrying a piece of equipment belonging to Oklahoma Natural Gas.

The department shared some surveillance photos on its Facebook page of a black Ford Expedition pulling the stolen trailer.

Police say it appears the person in the vehicle was alone at the time of the crime. They say the theft happened early January 5th behind the Claremore Walmart store.

If you know anything about the theft or the driver of the SUV, call Claremore Police's Tip Line at 918-283-8255