Resident Treated After Tulsa Apartment Building Fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Resident Treated After Tulsa Apartment Building Fire

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Firefighters say one person was treated for symptoms of smoke inhalation after a fire broke out early Tuesday in the basement of a Tulsa apartment complex.

The location is on Quaker between 11th and 13th Streets.

The fire department say that person was not taken to the hospital.  They say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Apartment residents have since been allowed to go back inside.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Man Arrested For Firing Gun At Tulsa Apartment

    Man Arrested For Firing Gun At Tulsa Apartment

    A man is in custody for firing a gun at a Tulsa apartment complex. Tulsa Police said there's no evidence anyone else was involved or injured.

    More >>

    A man is in custody for firing a gun at a Tulsa apartment complex. Tulsa Police said there's no evidence anyone else was involved or injured.

    More >>

  • Democratic Senators Force Vote On Net Neutrality

    Democratic Senators Force Vote On Net Neutrality

    Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

    Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, announced in a tweet Monday that she signed on to become the 30th cosponsor of a bill to overturn the recent FCC decision that reversed net neutrality rules. Her support means that the Senate will have to hold a vote to overturn the the rules ending open internet protections passed during the Obama administration.

    More >>

    Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, announced in a tweet Monday that she signed on to become the 30th cosponsor of a bill to overturn the recent FCC decision that reversed net neutrality rules. Her support means that the Senate will have to hold a vote to overturn the the rules ending open internet protections passed during the Obama administration.

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.