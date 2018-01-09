Wrong Turn Leads To Headache For OKC Funeral Home - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Wrong Turn Leads To Headache For OKC Funeral Home

Posted: Updated:
A wrong turn sent an OnCue delivery truck crashing into an northeast Oklahoma City funeral home. A wrong turn sent an OnCue delivery truck crashing into an northeast Oklahoma City funeral home.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A wrong turn sent an OnCue delivery truck crashing into an northeast Oklahoma City funeral home.

The impact nearly toppling the building's entire awning at Dignity Memorial on N Kelley Avenue near Memorial Road. 

What's worse, the funeral home's general manager said it's happened before but not to this extent. 

"The driver wasn't injured. He was kinda stuck in there until the fire department was able to put in some support beams that made them feel confident they could get him out," funeral director Matthew Boydstun said.

Emergency responders told News 9 that's exactly what happened here. The driver of the truck tried to turn around before crashing and wedging the box truck under the now collapsed parking cover. 

The general manager told News 9 business will continue as usual aside from a little headache.  

  • NewsMore>>

  • Democratic Senators Force Vote On Net Neutrality

    Democratic Senators Force Vote On Net Neutrality

    Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

    Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, announced in a tweet Monday that she signed on to become the 30th cosponsor of a bill to overturn the recent FCC decision that reversed net neutrality rules. Her support means that the Senate will have to hold a vote to overturn the the rules ending open internet protections passed during the Obama administration.

    More >>

    Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, announced in a tweet Monday that she signed on to become the 30th cosponsor of a bill to overturn the recent FCC decision that reversed net neutrality rules. Her support means that the Senate will have to hold a vote to overturn the the rules ending open internet protections passed during the Obama administration.

    More >>

  • Grass Fire Spreads To RV, Outbuildings In SW OKC

    Grass Fire Spreads To RV, Outbuildings In SW OKC

    Photo courtesy @OKCFD via Twitter.Photo courtesy @OKCFD via Twitter.

    Crews have contained a structure fire on the southwest side of the metro, Tuesday morning.

    More >>

    Crews have contained a structure fire on the southwest side of the metro, Tuesday morning.

    More >>

  • NewsMore>>

  • Man Arrested For Firing Gun At Tulsa Apartment

    Man Arrested For Firing Gun At Tulsa Apartment

    A man is in custody for firing a gun at a Tulsa apartment complex. Tulsa Police said there's no evidence anyone else was involved or injured.

    More >>

    A man is in custody for firing a gun at a Tulsa apartment complex. Tulsa Police said there's no evidence anyone else was involved or injured.

    More >>

  • Democratic Senators Force Vote On Net Neutrality

    Democratic Senators Force Vote On Net Neutrality

    Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

    Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, announced in a tweet Monday that she signed on to become the 30th cosponsor of a bill to overturn the recent FCC decision that reversed net neutrality rules. Her support means that the Senate will have to hold a vote to overturn the the rules ending open internet protections passed during the Obama administration.

    More >>

    Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, announced in a tweet Monday that she signed on to become the 30th cosponsor of a bill to overturn the recent FCC decision that reversed net neutrality rules. Her support means that the Senate will have to hold a vote to overturn the the rules ending open internet protections passed during the Obama administration.

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.