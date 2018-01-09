Cherokee Nation To Recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Cherokee Nation To Recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Posted: Updated:
By: Associated Press
CBS News CBS News
TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma -

The Cherokee Nation next week will mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day as an official holiday for the first time.

Principal Chief Bill John Baker recently signed an executive order declaring next Monday, January 15th as a Cherokee Nation national holiday. Baker said the declaration was both a tribute to King's contributions and a call to play a part in continuing his work.

Baker called King a "remarkable advocate" for all people of color in America, "including Indian country."

The principal chief noted that King wrote about colonization and the injustices committed against indigenous peoples.

He asked Cherokee Nation citizens to dedicate a day of service to their communities.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • 6 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.