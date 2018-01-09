2 seek Republican nomination for vacant Oklahoma House seat - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

2 seek Republican nomination for vacant Oklahoma House seat

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Republican voters in three Oklahoma counties are headed to the polls to pick their party's nominee for a vacant seat in the Oklahoma House.

Marlow Mayor Brad Boles and Chickasha businessman Dustin Payne are seeking the GOP nomination in Tuesday's special election. The winner will face Democrat Charles L. Murdock of Cheyenne in a special general election March 6.

The vacancy was created by the resignation of state Rep. Scott Biggs, a Republican from Chickasha who stepped down after three terms to accept President Donald Trump's appointment as Farm Service Agency state director. As FAS state director, Biggs will help implement U.S. Department of Agriculture policies in planning, organizing, and administering FSA programs in the state.

The District 51 seat in the House includes Grady, Stephens and McClain counties.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

