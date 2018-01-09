Fog Blamed For Muskogee Crash That Hurt 3 People

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says three people were taken to the hospital after a crash west of Muskogee early Tuesday.

The 4:38 a.m. crash happened on Highway 16 at 74th Street, and it involved a semi and four other vehicles. A trooper at the scene told News On 6 storm tracker J.D. McManus that fog played a role in the crash.

The semi pulled onto the highway and apparently did not see the vehicles because of the fog. McManus said the victims were cut free from their vehicles.

The highway remains closed in both directions.