Semi Jackknifes On EB I-44 On Arkansas River Bridge

A jackknifed semi caused big slow downs in Tulsa during rush hour traffic. The commercial vehicle had all eastbound lanes blocked on Interstate 44 on the Arkansas River Bridge in Tulsa around 8:30 a.m.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the wreck. We don't believe anyone was hurt.

All lanes were reopened around 9:30 a.m.

There have being many Green Country wrecks Tuesday with freezing fog in some areas. Avery Drive was temporarily closed after several wrecks.

The fog was also blamed for an injury crash west of Muskogee involving a semi tractor trailer.

