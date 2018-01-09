Mississippi firm buys Mexican asphalt business for $70M - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Mississippi firm buys Mexican asphalt business for $70M

Posted: Updated:

FLOWOOD, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi company is buying the Mexican asphalt business of an Oklahoma company.

SemGroup Corp. of Tulsa, Oklahoma said Monday that it was selling the business to Ergon Inc. of Flowood, Mississippi, for an estimated $70 million.

The business includes 14 asphalt terminals and two laboratories.

Privately-held Ergon owns refineries in Mississippi and West Virginia and also has other mostly petroleum-related businesses.

SemGroup said it doesn't see the unit as a core business, saying it will use the money to help pay for the $2.1 billion purchase of a Houston oil terminal.

The sale is supposed to be completed sometime after March 31.

Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions President Baxter Burns says the company has been interested in expanding into Mexico. Ergon says it will keep current employees and managers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.