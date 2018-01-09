Owasso Trash Collector Injured By Hit-And-Run Driver

An Owasso trash collector was injured when he was hit by a car around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, January 9.

Owassoisms reports the man was working his route on 177th East Avenue between 96th Street North and 106th Street North when he was hit with enough force to throw him out of his shoes and across the road.

His injuries weren't life threatening, according to Trooper Dwight Durant with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The vehicle that hit the man didn't stop, Durant said. Law enforcement plans to review video from the garbage truck to learn more about a possible suspect.

If you know anything about the crime, you're asked to call the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.