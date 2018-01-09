Democratic Senators Force Vote On Net Neutrality

Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, announced in a tweet Monday that she signed on to become the 30th cosponsor of a bill to overturn the recent FCC decision that reversed net neutrality rules. Her support means that the Senate will have to hold a vote to overturn the the rules ending open internet protections passed during the Obama administration.More >>
Crews have contained a structure fire on the southwest side of the metro, Tuesday morning.More >>
An Owasso trash collector was injured when he was hit by a car around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, January 9.More >>
A man is in custody for firing a gun at a Tulsa apartment complex. Tulsa Police said there's no evidence anyone else was involved or injured.More >>
