Ex-Arizona sheriff, Trump ally Joe Arpaio running for Senate

(AP Photo/Angie Wang, File). FILE- In this July 6, 2017, file photo, former Sheriff Joe Arpaio leaves the federal courthouse in Phoenix, Ariz. Arpaio is running for the Arizona U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Jeff Flake.
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2016, file photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is joined by Joe Arpaio, the sheriff of metro Phoenix, during a news conference in Marshalltown, Iowa. Former Phoenix lawman and Tr...
Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship
1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama
The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.
President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internet
Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections
1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $559.7M million jackpot, a day after another lone ticket nabs $450 million Mega Millions grand prize
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm
This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees
President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for more
The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market
PHOENIX (AP) - Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio has announced he plans to run for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Jeff Flake.
The 85-year-old Arpaio is a Republican and close ally of President Donald Trump.
Arpaio tweeted Tuesday he is seeking the post to support Trump's agenda "in his mission to Make America Great Again."
Arpaio was spared a possible jail sentence last year when Trump pardoned his conviction for disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.
He flirted with the idea running for Arizona governor five times but decided against doing so each time.
Arpaio says in a fundraising email that he filed paperwork Tuesday for the Senate run.
The Republican Flake has been critical of Trump and announced last year that he would not seek another term.
