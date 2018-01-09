Tulsa Police Say Man Used Stolen Credit Card To Make Purchases

TPD are hoping the public can identify this man.

Tulsa Police are looking for a man they say bought merchandise with a stolen credit card. They released a photo of a man wearing a gray hoodie and sweatpants who appears to be leaving a convenience store.

He's described as a person of interest in the the loss of several hundreds of dollars in merchandise.

If you can identify the man, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or Detective Matt Rose at 918-596-1220.