Man Sentenced To 20 Years For Fatal Craig County Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Sentenced To 20 Years For Fatal Craig County Crash

Posted: Updated:
Darris Parker mug shot from Craig County Jail. Darris Parker mug shot from Craig County Jail.
CRAIG COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Craig County judge sentenced a man to prison for a fatal 2016 crash.

Darris Parker, 30, pleaded guilty on Monday, January 8, 2018, for a 2016 crash that killed his passenger, Stacy Love.

Parker drove the wrong way onto Highway 82 into the path of an oncoming semi on January 15, 2016. Love was killed in the crash.

1/15/2016 Related Story: One Dead In Early Morning Craig County Crash

Investigators found Parker was high on methamphetamine and had both meth and marijuana in the vehicle.

A judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison with five years suspended. He must also register on the Methamphetamine Offender Registry.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.