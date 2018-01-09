Man Sentenced To 20 Years For Fatal Craig County Crash

A Craig County judge sentenced a man to prison for a fatal 2016 crash.

Darris Parker, 30, pleaded guilty on Monday, January 8, 2018, for a 2016 crash that killed his passenger, Stacy Love.

Parker drove the wrong way onto Highway 82 into the path of an oncoming semi on January 15, 2016. Love was killed in the crash.

1/15/2016 Related Story: One Dead In Early Morning Craig County Crash

Investigators found Parker was high on methamphetamine and had both meth and marijuana in the vehicle.

A judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison with five years suspended. He must also register on the Methamphetamine Offender Registry.