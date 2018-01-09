Savory Egg Muffins - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Savory Egg Muffins

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups chopped kale
  • 2 cups chopped mushrooms
  • ½ yellow onion, chopped
  • 1/2 cup crumbled goat cheese
  • 8 eggs
  • Salt & pepper to taste
  • 1/2 cup shredded cheese for tops

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 350°F.
  2. Line a standard sized muffin pan with parchment or silicone liners and set aside.
  3. In a large bowl, mix together the kale, mushrooms, onion, goat cheese, eggs, salt, and pepper, until well combined.
  4. Spoon the mixture into the muffin pan, filling nearly full. Sprinkle tops with reserved cheese.
  5. Bake in the pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes, until muffins are baked through and no longer jiggle.

Store in refrigerator for 5 days or freeze wrapped in plastic wrap and in a gallon freezer bag.

To reheat, place in microwave for 30 seconds. 

