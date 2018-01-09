Haskell County Woman Arrested For Meth Possession

A Haskell County woman was arrested Monday on complaints of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Haskell County Sheriff's Department says.

The woman, who police have not yet identified, came into contact with Stigler Police officers and Haskell County deputies on January 8, 2018. The deputies asked the woman if they could search her and she consented.

During the search, deputies found a clear plastic bag of what they suspected was methamphetamine.

The woman is currently being held at the Haskell County Criminal Justice Center.