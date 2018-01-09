Tulsa Route 66 Commission Continues Mission To Improve Historic - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Route 66 Commission Continues Mission To Improve Historic Highway

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

It's been a little over a year since the Tulsa Route 66 Commission got to work focusing on the Mother Road.

The commission has made a lot of progress since forming in October 2016. It’s grown in members and committees and they focus on economic development, finance and preservation.

The commission is in the process of finalizing better signage along the route and meeting with local business owners who have opened spaces along the Mother Road.

The latest focus is forming clusters of business along areas of Route 66 that aren't seeing a lot of activity and those clusters will give travelers multiple places to stop and keep their interest in traveling the historic highway all the way through Tulsa.

"Where are the best places to do this? What are the best things we can encourage, and then get developers to say, 'I want to be there,’ or, ‘I should look at this,’ or, ‘I've got a business concept here,’ that kind of thing. So, we've got that conversation started so we should get that going this year too," said Ken Busby with the commission.

Another thing the commission is focusing on is going from a commission to an authority, which would give the group more financial and excision making power.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.