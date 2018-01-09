Going Blind Not Stopping Tulsa Comic From Getting On Stage

If you had a disease that was stealing your eyesight you might tend to feel a little sorry for yourself, but that’s not the case for Leon Purley.

Purley is a case manager at New Leaf and works with people with disabilities.

In addition to that, Purley is also a standup comic, a blind standup comic.

He’s not totally blind yet. Purley has Retinitis Pigmentosa, a disease which causes the breakdown of the light-sensitive cells in the back of the eye.

"I'm not accepting this RP disease as the end," he said.

It's more of a beginning.

Last summer, Purley took a comedy class at Tulsa's Loony Bin comedy club and he's hooked. In fact, he'll give up his job soon and go all in on the comedy.

But that's not all, he's also an ordained pastor and thinks he can find a balance between going blind, sharing his faith and making people laugh.

"I know what's going on in the world. I know what's going on in the church. Let's bring the two worlds together," Purley said.

One day, in perhaps the not too distant future, he will wake up totally blind - a tough pill for anyone to swallow – but, according to Purley, "You can still find joy, even in the toughest times."

Purley is performing Sunday at 9:00 p.m. at the Venue Shrine at 18th and Boston. He's one of nine new comics on the show.